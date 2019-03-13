Arts & Entertainment

Happy Ken Day! See fun facts about Barbie's beau

EMBED <>More Videos

Wednesday is Ken Day, observed annually on March 13.

By Sue Herrmann
If you're a Barbie Girl, you know that one of the most enchanting men on Earth is Ken Carson, the dream boat that occupies Barbie's every waking thought.

Wednesday is Ken Day, observed annually on March 13.

Ken Day celebrates the day in 1961 when the Ken doll first appeared on the scene, exhibited at a toy fair by his makers Mattel.

Ken Day is probably best celebrated with a wholesome date night or a barbecue on the beach, a very large hair-do, and some polyester leisure wear.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholidaymattelus worldbarbie
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Nash Co. woman's husband released after questioning
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Fuquay-Varina Police hope paint chips help solve woman's 2011 death
Deputies looking for person who stole historic bell from Cumberland County school
NC State fights back to beat Clemson 59-58 in ACC Tournament
McFarlane won't seek 5th term as Raleigh mayor; Francis says he'll run
Show More
Paul Manafort gets additional 3.5 years at 2nd sentencing
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
High school senior accepted to 41 colleges
More TOP STORIES News