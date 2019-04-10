Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' contestant wins over $110K, sets single-day cash winnings record

'Jeopardy!' contestant sets single-day record. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2019.

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

James Holzhauer won a total of $110,914!

The previous single-day record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010.

"I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig's one-game record and I did it," Holzhauer said.

Tuesday's win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings now total $244,365. He will face two new challengers Wednesday as he goes for his fifth consecutive win.

Holzhauer $110,914 prize Tuesday has a special meaning for him as November 9, 2014 (11/09/14) is the date his daughter was born.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
