Mötley Crüe confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020

Members of the rock band Motley Crue, from left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars pose for photographers after a press conference in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Motley Crüe officially announced their upcoming reunion.

The band will be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard. Exact dates and venues have yet to be announced.

The news comes six years after publicly signing a "Cessation of Touring" agreement.

After 35 years together on stage, the members of Motley Crüe parted ways without speaking to each other after their final show on Dec. 31, 2015.

The members of Motley Crüe announced the band will reunite for a stadium tour with Poison and Def Leppard in 2020.


Via social media Monday, the band said they changed their minds after seeing a whole new generation of "Crüeheads" ask for the band to come back together.
