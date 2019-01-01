New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is 8th largest in history

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $425 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.The huge New Year's Day jackpot, which is the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, is drawing many to area gas stations and convenience stores.Eagles Express in Knightdale is a popular spot for folks to stock up on Lottery tickets."In the morning, it was kind of slowed off but then around about 10 o'clock, 11 o'clock when people started waking up, that's when it started filling up, going crazy," said Dennis Johnson, of Eagles Express.Many are hoping the new year will bring them new luck."Today is the first day of the new year," said Jacque Allen, of Raleigh. "Maybe I will have a really, really good year if I hit that jackpot."And most know what they'd do with the money if they won."I would probably go on vacation," said Mike Wilson, of Salisbury, and he added that he'd go to Hawaii."First thing I would do, go give my church some money," said John Koon, of Knightdale. "I would buy my wife a new car because we have one and we need one more and if I can win this, I can get her whatever she wants and that would make my life a whole lot better because we don't have to share anymore."Allen wisely said he'd get an attorney."If I won that money, I think what I would first do is make sure that I could get a lawyer and then I would love to donate and help other people that need the money as well," Allen said. "That's what I would do first is helping and donating and then I would like to buy a new house."Some have superstitions they're hoping will help them hit the jackpot."I got my daughter right beside me, 4 years old," Koon said. "I always rub her head because she's always good luck. When I get to the car, I'm going to rub her head and see if we can win this one.""I'm eating black-eyed peas today -- that's for good luck," Allen said.It'll be the fifth time a jackpot has been drawn on the first of the year. Only one of those had a win in 2008.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million."It's a lot of money but I (will) find a way to spend it, that's for sure," said Jose Espinal, of Knightdale, laughing.