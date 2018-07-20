Personalize your weather by entering a location.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
WTVD
Friday, July 20, 2018 09:21PM
North Carolina law enforcement agencies around the country have taken their lip-sync talents to the Internet, bringing cop rock back to life.
The officers have briefly gone from laying down the law to showing off their sweet dance moves.
Here are a few of our favorites:
Watch Pittsboro Police Department's hilarious video
here
.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
