Oscars

Oscars red carpet: Janelle Monae's hooded gown took 600 hours to make, covered in 170,000 crystals

LOS ANGELES -- Janelle Monae shined at the 2020 Oscars. Literally.

The singer/actress wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown adorned in 170,000 Swarovski crystals to the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The silver dress, complete with long sleeves and a buzzworthy hood, required more than 600 hours of expert hand-embroidery.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion


"She always brings such drama to the carpet in such an elegant way," E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said of Monae's look. Monae, along with Eilish and Billy Porter (in a golden feather top and orange ball skirt), show trends aren't everything. The trend was to be yourself."



The hostless ceremony opened with a bold and rousing performance by Monae, kicking off the show with "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and weaving new, relevant lyrics into her own song "Come Alive," with some help from the multi-faceted Billy Porter.

"I'm so proud to be standing here as a black queer artist telling stories," Monae said. "Happy Black History Month."

RELATED: What stars wore on red carpet, at after parties


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Oscars 2020: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Mob Hit: 'The Irishman' misses shot at Chicago Outfit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain headed to North Carolina...again
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Chick-fil-A standoff ends with arrest of man with gun
Stretch of I-95 in Harnett County closing for widening
MLK handwritten note about love is up for sale
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Show More
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Community remembers man killed in Nash Co. deputy-involved shooting
New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
More TOP STORIES News