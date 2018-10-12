HURRICANE FLORENCE

Parmalee releases Hurricane Florence relief music song and video

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Country music band Parmalee on Friday released 'Down Town' -- a new Hurricane Florence relief song inspired by the devastation caused by the storm in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Watch the video below.

The band's own Matt Thomas penned the song in tribute to the Country quartet's home state.

Proceeds from the recording will be donated to Hurricane Florence victims through the Red Cross.

The lyric video features footage captured by ABC11 during the storm.



"It was heartbreaking to see all of the pictures and videos people back home shared of the damage caused by the storm," said Thomas. "This is where we're from-these are our brothers and sisters. We played some of our first shows in these towns. These people have supported us for so long, we knew we wanted to help and support them in return. Hearing the stories of how everybody banded together and looked out for each other, as they always do, was really inspiring and reminded me why I'm proud of where I came from, which is what this song is all about."

The band's name was plucked from their hometown of Parmele, N.C.

Parmalee will be LIVE on ABC11 Eyewitness News at Noon on Monday, Oct. 15.
