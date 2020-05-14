disney+ streaming service

'Percy Jackson' series is headed to Disney+, Rick Riordan announces

Attention demigods! "Percy Jackson" is making its way to the streaming service.
By Andrea Lans
Calling all demigods: Get ready, because "Percy Jackson" is coming to Disney+. A television series based on the popular young-adult, fantasy novels by Rick Riordan is in the early stages of development for the streaming service.

Riordan and his wife Becky announced the news via a Twitter video on Thursday afternoon.

"We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with 'The Lightning Thief' in season one," Riordan announced in a follow-up post.

His statement continued: "Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic, exciting ride!"



The Percy Jackson & the Olympians series is composed of "The Lightning Thief," "The Sea of Monsters," "The Titan's Curse," "The Battle of the Labyrinth" and "The Last Olympian." The fantasy-adventure series follows Perseus "Percy" Jackson, who discovers he is the son of Greek god Poseidon and goes on adventures filled with mythological creatures and figures of Mount Olympus.

"The Lightning Thief" and "Sea of Monsters" were adapted into films, starring Logan Lerman as Percy, in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Fans immediately took to the internet to rejoice over Disney+ picking up the series. Soon after the streaming service launched, dedicated fans circulated a petition on social media using the hashtag #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson.

Becky reposted her and her husband's announcement, adding, "The fans get to hear this annoucement first because #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson would not have happened without you!"



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
