Raleigh American Idol contestant finds success with viral new single "Far Boy"

Since then, Mason has moved to Nashville attending college with plans to pursue a career in the music industry. Mason's released a single, "Far Boy", on February 5 and it went viral on TikTok racking up more than eight million views in less than a week.
"It's crazy," Mason said. "It charted number 34 on the iTunes country chart which is crazy. It's been a wild ride," she added.
Mason co-wrote the song with two other singer-songwriters in Nashville. Mason says "Far Boy" is about her breakup with a former boyfriend who she surprised in a car allowing him to listen to the song. His reaction when he realized the song was about him was to leave the car. Mason captured his reaction on video which went viral on social media.
"Yeah, so a lot of people, a lot of people in my comments are saying how this is so relatable for them like they're going through a similar experience," Mason explained. "Like a lot of people, music, it helps people cope. So, that's like all I ever want with my music and the fact that people are commenting saying that that's what it's doing is an incredible feeling for me. So, as well as my co-writers, they're super happy."
Mason hopes the popularity of "Far Boy" leads to her ultimate goal of becoming a signed artist. For now, she's trying to soak in the successful launch of the single.
