HOLIDAY

New Year's Rockin' Eve performers list includes Ella Mai, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth

Dua Lipa (left), Charlie Puth (center) and Ella Mai (right) will all be performing in Hollywood for the big celebration ringing in 2019. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP|Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The holiday season is heating up, and so is the line-up for the big show that will bring it to a close.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has begun to announce the list of performers that will take the stage in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans during the celebration that will kick off 2019.

Just like last year, the show will be hosted by Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Lucy Hale posted around the country.

After the first announcement of performers, Seacrest teased, "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later!"


Here's the full list of performers so far.

TIMES SQUARE
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

HOLLYWOOD
Host: Ciara

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Foster the People
Dua Lipa
Macklemore with Skylar Grey

Ella Mai
Charlie Puth

NEW ORLEANS
Host: Lucy Hale

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
