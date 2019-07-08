Tamron Hall to join ABC11 daytime line-up

Tamron Hall will join the ABC11 daytime schedule on Monday, Sept. 9 in the 10-11 a.m. period.Rachael Ray will move to 2-3 p.m.Tamron Hall joins the LIVE morning line-up of "Kelly & Ryan" 9-10 a.m. and "The View" 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by an hour of Eyewitness News at noon.Tamron Hall is an Emmy award-winning journalist who fans remember as a former co-host on the Today Show.Michael Strahan and Sara Haines co-host "GMA Strahan & Sara" from 1-2 p.m.Rachael Ray will have your dinner suggestions on the menu after that.ABC's legacy daytime drama "General Hospital" follows at 3 p.m.