Tamron Hall to join ABC11 daytime line-up

Tamron Hall will join the ABC11 daytime schedule on Monday, Sept. 9 in the 10-11 a.m. period.

Rachael Ray will move to 2-3 p.m.

Tamron Hall joins the LIVE morning line-up of "Kelly & Ryan" 9-10 a.m. and "The View" 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by an hour of Eyewitness News at noon.

Tamron Hall is an Emmy award-winning journalist who fans remember as a former co-host on the Today Show.

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines co-host "GMA Strahan & Sara" from 1-2 p.m.

Rachael Ray will have your dinner suggestions on the menu after that.

ABC's legacy daytime drama "General Hospital" follows at 3 p.m.
