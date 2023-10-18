Deputies searching for inmate who escaped while at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while at WakeMed,
It happened Tuesday about 8:30 p.m. at the hospital on New Bern Avenue.
The inmate, Zaire Mclean, 23, was wearing an orange jumpsuit and had handcuffs on when he slipped away.
Deputies are searching the area around Milburnie Road.
Residents are asked to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they see or hear anything unusual.
Mclean was charged on Friday with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.