Essence Fest: Mayors from NYC, LA discuss issues facing communities

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- On Sunday, mayors from the nation's largest cities gathered to talk about some of the biggest problems facing our communities right now.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spoke at the Global Black Economic Forum.

Mayor Adams and Mayor Bass say homelessness and the asylum crisis are two of the biggest issues threatening not only their cities but all of America.

"And all mayors must come up with a clear urban agenda on how do we ensure that the resources that are coming to the states find their way into the cities. That's so important, this migrant asylum seeker issue. Every mayor should lift their voice," said Mayor Adams.

"I loved being in Congress, but the reason why I wanted to be mayor is because I am very worried about us repeating something that happened in the 90s, and that is the criminalization of Black folk. In the 90s, folks were criminalized because of crack, my worry now is that people will be criminalized because they're living on the streets," added Mayor Bass.

The mayoral panel also discussed economic empowerment and creating more programs to spend more money with small businesses and businesses of color.