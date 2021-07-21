Incoming Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson makes debut in community message

In a 30-second video posted on Twitter, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg transfer aimed to hold up on her promise of engaging with the Raleigh community.
"As your chief, I'm looking forward to meeting you, working with you and learning about your concerns. Together we will make Raleigh a great place to live, learn, work and play," Patterson said.
Incoming Police Chief Estella Patterson can’t wait to join the Raleigh family. Here she is sharing a few words about her excitement. #RPDOutreach pic.twitter.com/ps3MprpNZ1— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 21, 2021
The City of Raleigh announced in mid-June that Estella Patterson would be named the city's newest police chief following a national search. She will be sworn in as chief, replacing the retiring Cassandra Deck-Brown, come Aug. 1.
Meet incoming Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson
Prior to securing the position of RPD chief, Patterson was the Deputy Chief with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and oversees the Patrol Services Group. She has been a member of CMPD since 1996, serving in several roles, including patrol officer, instructor, division commander, recruitment director, and Internal Affairs commander.
In her acceptance letter, she wrote that she looks forward to "strengthening the relationships with citizens and residents in the community and advancing 21st-century policing ideals to make Raleigh the safest city in America."
Read more about Estella Patterson here.