Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for an Oscar, presented and performed in the show.

Eva Mendes supports Ryan Gosling following Oscars performance: 'Always by my man'

LOS ANGELES -- Eva Mendes is supporting her "man" Ryan Gosling following his Oscars performance on Sunday.

"Always by my man," the actress and mom of two wrote in an Instagram video post of herself standing next to Gosling's Oscars dressing room sign.

In another photo post, Mendes shared a snapshot of herself in a pink-studded blazer, black cowboy hat and sunglasses and teased in the caption, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. "

Mendes and Gosling, who starred in 2012 movie "The Place Beyond the Pines," share two children - daughters Esmeralda and Amada.

Gosling, who was nominated for best actor in a supporting role as Ken in "Barbie," attended the Oscars with his sister Mandi Gosling, whom he also took as his guest at a "Barbie" press event last year.

Ryan Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from the hit movie "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

The multi-talented star also wowed the Oscars audience with his showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie."

Gosling performed the catchy track, also nominated for best original song, at the awards ceremony and took the stage alongside fellow actors Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans, who played different versions of the character in last summer's blockbuster. The song's producer and writer, Mark Ronson, and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash also performed with Gosling.

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera sang along to the rousing rendition, which had the star-studded crowd on its feet.

Although Gosling was nominated, Robert Downey Jr. emerged as the winner in the supporting actor category for his performance of Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer."

"Barbie" was nominated for eight Oscars overall, including best costume design, best adapted screenplay, best production design and best picture, but only Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell took home the Oscar for "Barbie" for best original song for "What Was I Made For?"