Wilson County deputies arrest 3 in string of Facebook Marketplace robberies

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wilson County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people in connection with a string of robberies.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that the investigation began May 1 and all the cases were connected to Facebook Marketplace transactions.

Dentavis Davon Staton, 19, of Princeville, Roczavier Raquan Rhodes, 19, of Rocky Mount, and Takahji Zacorrin Barnes, 20, have all been taken into custody.

In three of the cases, the victims reported that they responded to a post on Facebook in response to an enclosed trailer for sale. The sheriff's office said the victims were from Benson, Cary, Mount Airy, and Henrico, Virginia.

In all four cases, the sheriff's office said, the suspects used an address in the 7500 Block of Shallingtons Mill Road as the meeting place to conduct the transactions. Each victim told investigators that once they arrived, they were flagged down by a man walking down a path, leading them to the end of the path. Once the victims' stopped their vehicles, other suspects came out of the wooded area, wearing Halloween masks and displaying weapons. The suspects then robbed the victims of cash, cell phones, and pocketbooks and fled on foot.

All three suspects were charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Barnes is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. Staton received a $105,00 secured bond and has been since released. Rhodes received an $80,000 secured bond and remains at the Wilson County Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.