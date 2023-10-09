Arrive early: Travis Scott concerts, fair kickoff could create traffic headache

WATCH LIVE

Monday, October 9, 2023 3:47PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are going to be around PNC Arena or the state fairgrounds later this week be prepared for more traffic than normal.

Travis Scott is performing at PNC on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. This coincides with the 2023 NC State Fair getting underway.

So if you are going to either event or traveling through that area at that time expect some delays.

Local traffic is encouraged to consider alternate routes.

PNC Arena parking lots will open four hours before each event.

For up-to-date traffic information visit NC Traffic & Travel Information.

