'We are relieved:' Family of Faith Hedgepeth releases statement after arrest in UNC student's murder

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Faith Hedgepeth has released a statement in the days following an arrest in the UNC student's 2012 murder. Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares , 28, of Durham, is accused of killing Faith, a 19-year-old UNC student, on Sept. 7, 2012. Salguero-Olivares would have been 19 at the time of the murder. Authorities said he was arrested with the assistance of SBI on Thursday morning and is charged with first-degree murder.He's being held on no bond and was appointed a public defender. On Friday, he was assigned a probable cause hearing on Oct. 7.The family released the following statement Saturday morning: