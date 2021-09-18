faith hedgepeth

'We are relieved:' Family of Faith Hedgepeth releases statement after arrest in UNC student's murder

'She's on my mind': Bittersweet day for Hedgepeth's family, friends

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Faith Hedgepeth has released a statement in the days following an arrest in the UNC student's 2012 murder.

Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, 28, of Durham, is accused of killing Faith, a 19-year-old UNC student, on Sept. 7, 2012. Salguero-Olivares would have been 19 at the time of the murder. Authorities said he was arrested with the assistance of SBI on Thursday morning and is charged with first-degree murder.

He's being held on no bond and was appointed a public defender. On Friday, he was assigned a probable cause hearing on Oct. 7.

The family released the following statement Saturday morning:

"Our Faith had a heart of gold and an infectious smile that illumined a room. Although her time on earth was short, Faith had an enormous impact on many. Our lives were forever changed when Faith was taken from us on September 7, 2012. We are relieved to know that someone has been arrested in Faith's case.

We thank the members of the Chapel Hill Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation, and other agencies that had a hand in the investigation. We are grateful for all the support that we have received, locally and far away, over the past nine years. As we move into this next phase, we ask for your continued support, patience, and understanding as we limit commenting on the investigation.

Please continue to keep up in your prayers."

Faith Hedgepeth's parents, Connie and Roland, speak after an arrest was made in their daughter's 2012 murder.



