Defense files motion targeting roommate in Faith Hedgepeth murder case

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has obtained new documents ahead of the trial of the man charged with killing 19-year-old University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth in 2012.

Though the evidence doesn't deny that Olivares' DNA was found at the scene, the motion tries to shift attention to Karena Rosario, and why she allegedly had unexplained blood on her fingers.

While the defense is outlining this potential strategy, Rosario has not been charged with a crime, and authorities have not accused her of wrongdoing.

Previously released investigation documents say Rosario told police that Hedgepeth was asleep in the bedroom when Rosario left the apartment.

The defense is now asking the court to authorize the deposition of Jordan McCrary, a former UNC student who picked up Rosario from the apartment complex early that morning.

He is currently out of state, and the defense wants his deposition on record.

As for Salguero-Olivares, he faces multiple charges including murder and rape.

Rosario did not respond to requests to comment on this filing.