localish

Peddler's Village charms families with sprawling shopping experience

By Matteo Iadonisi
EMBED <>More Videos

Peddler's Village charms families with sprawling shopping experience

LAHASKA, Pennsylvania -- For nearly six decades, visitors from around the nation have been charmed by Peddler's Village in Bucks County.

"When you walk into the village, it's these different paths that takes you on these little trips and you may go to different stores that you don't expect to be around that next corner," said Joseph Albert, the Director of Festivals and Events at Peddler's Village.

It's Albert's job to plan experiences like the Peach Festival, Apple Festival, Strawberry Festival, Grand Illumination and more. But even an ordinary day at the village is packed with shopping, dining, and entertainment.

"We offer 65 specialty shops and boutiques," said Christine Triantos, Director of Marketing and Communications. "We also have seven restaurants and we have expanded our outdoor dining options."

The network of mostly local family businesses was challenged last year with the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, guests are making their way back to the destination they have held in their hearts for generations.

"Peddler's Village has always been a favorite of my family's for, like, 30 years," said Carol Piccari from Yardley, Pennsylvania. She visits once per month and makes a tradition out of meeting there with cousins.

Piccari and her son enjoy shopping at the village. But management has made it a point to branch out to include all types of family members in the experience.

For example, the entertainment center, Giggleberry Fair, boasts an arcade, maze, and 99-year-old antique carousel. Adults can snag a cocktail at tasting locations like Chaddsford Winery. Families can enjoy musicians, comedians, and retreat at night for a stay at the Golden Plough Inn.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countywpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips and dippables
Black and Brew has been a breakfast, coffee stable for nearly 15 years
Peddler's Village charms families with sprawling shopping experience
Chicago plant shop growing community 1 seed at a time
TOP STORIES
Raleigh considers increasing density in single-family neighborhoods
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain to NC later this week
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
The Roast Grill in Raleigh finally reopens after pandemic closure
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Fayetteville native, NCCU grad will be Apex's new police chief
Raleigh City Council takes up proposal to improve safety on greenways
Show More
Raleigh passes ordinance banning hairstyle discrimination
After holiday, NC lawmakers face tough test in passing a state budget
24-year-old man drowns in Jordan Lake
Man arrested after weapons found in Chicago hotel room
Official: 4 more victims found in Fla. rubble; death toll at 32
More TOP STORIES News