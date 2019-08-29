Family holds vigil for 25-year-old mother of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a young mother of seven who was shot and killed in Fayetteville gathered for a vigil Wednesday.

Chakita Jones, 25, of Fayetteville, was found unresponsive after a shooting on Danish Drive last Friday.

She was later pronounced dead at UNC Medical Center.

Her family said there were about 30 gunshots directed toward the house. Chakita was there with her seven children visiting some cousins.

Jones was clutching one of her children in an effort to shield the child from gunshots.

"It's a miracle none of the kids got hurt," said Keem Jones, Chakita's older brother. "It's not even that, it's other kids at other neighbors'"

Several other family members also shielded children, but Jones was the only one shot.

Her 26th birthday was just four days away, family members said.

The vigil will be held at the Westover Recreational Center at 7:30 p.m.

"Very loving, caring, giving ... definitely giving," Fuller-Piunber said of her sister. "She would give you the shirt off her back."

The youngest of Jones' children is 2 months old and the oldest is 12 years old.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and money for the children Jones leaves behind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootinghomicide investigationvigil
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of teen battling leukemia granted temporary waiver to come to US
'Target on us': City threatens to tow homeless Fayetteville family's SUV
High Point student found with guns, had 'plan...to kill people'
Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, storm to strengthen
Paralyzed Wake County mom seeking surrogate for second child
Apex Police Captain scam call goes viral
$1 million of marijuana plants found throughout Robeson County
Show More
Disney Team of Heroes delivers toys to Duke Children's
Farmers' Almanac predicts 'brisk, wet' winter for NC
Zebulon woman runs nonprofit, buys police dog vests
NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup
North Carolina softball team invited to White House
More TOP STORIES News