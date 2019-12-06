2-year-old quickly decides against sitting with his sisters for picture with Santa

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Photographic evidence shows one young man who did not want to sit with his sisters and Santa Claus this year.
Dana Smith shared this year's Christmas picture with ABC11. It shows her son Gibson, who is 2 years old, in mid sprint to get away from Ole Saint Nick.
Tracey Ebert is the photographer who snapped the picture. She said it has brought quite a few smiles to everybody who has seen it.
Ebert said the Santa in the picture has been doing it for 37 years. In that time he has seen it all: criers, runners, you name it.
Still, he takes it all in stride. Ebert says he jokes that those pictures are "bad marketing" for team Santa. She promises that he is one of the best in the business at helping the scared children feel comfortable; she says they almost always calm down, return and get a great photo for the family's picture album.
