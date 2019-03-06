Baby boom! 7 servers at popular Fayetteville diner have babies within 8 months

The first mom, Allyssa Dybdal had her baby girl in July of 2018 and six women would continue the trend until February of 2019.
Full list of baby's birthdays:
- July 8
- September 17
- November 21
- December 5
- January 16
- January 26
- February 2
The diner staff welcomed four boys and three girls.
"I think there is something in the water," manager Antoinette Way said.
Way added that she also has another server, the sister of Allyssa Dybdal, who is due in July.
This baby will make eight babies for the Metro Diner within a year.