Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl

Dale Earnhardt Jr., and his wife just welcomed a new baby girl.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially a dad!

The former NASCAR driver and his wife Amy announced the arrival of their baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt., in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

Amy tweeted, "It feels like a dream. The best dream ever."



The new family of three received a lot of love from friends in a video that was posted on Dale's Facebook page.


The baby was originally due on Wednesday but came a day early.
More News