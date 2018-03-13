Fort Bragg paratroopers return from Afghanistan

England native Kerry Schwarz is here waiting for her husband SSG Eric Schwarz. She said she can’t wait to see him! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xwK6GkKXiO — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 12, 2018

Little Liam’s father hasn’t seen him since he was first born, but that all ends today! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/oHBwfd9Zm9 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 12, 2018

THE ANTICIPATION BUILDS: hundreds are here at Green Ramp waiting for their soldiers to return from Afghanistan. The crowd just erupted with a cheer of excitement knowing the aircraft will be landing soon. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/a6A7nuFa26 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 12, 2018

For the first time in months, family members of hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers are together at home. More than 250 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division were welcomed home at Pope Army Airfield.As the families waited and watched on post Monday afternoon, anticipation continued to build."I've been here since 12:30 p.m., and I'm getting a little impatient now," said one woman, who was waiting for her husband.Many of the friends and family members carried signs. Others were wearing their warm welcome, like 6-month-old Liam."Luckily, he didn't start walking or crawling yet, but he's been smiling. He has a big personality. That's probably the most I wish he got to see," said Justine Boback, who is the wife of one paratrooper."I grabbed him and really pulled him over. His friends said I manhandled him. It felt good. I enjoyed it," said Alena Knauss, the wife of one soldier.