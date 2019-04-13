u.s. & world

Man sues parents for trashing porn collection worth alleged $29K

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- A Michigan man is suing his parents for $86,000 in damages for throwing out his pornography collection.

Since it's a civil case with no criminal charges -- the names and identities of the parties are being kept anonymous.

The man says his collection was worth $29,000.

He had moved back into his parents' Grand Haven, Michigan home in October 2016 following a divorce, according to federal court documents obtained by WXMI.

After moving out 10 months later, his parents allegedly delivered boxes of his to stuff to his new place in Indiana.

But when they arrived the defendant noticed many of his possessions were missing.

According to the documents, his parents allegedly told the defendant they destroyed his porn.

The man tried calling police on his parents, but authorities declined to press charges in the matter.

According to the lawsuit, the man emailed his parents.

"If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere," the email allegedly stated. "Instead you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively."

His father apparently responded, "Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health.

"I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine," his father wrote. "Someday, I hope you will understand.
