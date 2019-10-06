Family & Parenting

Police searching for man missing out of Chapel Hill since late September

Griffiths Heyhoe, 33 (Courtesy of Chapel Hill)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who has been missing since late September.

33-year-old Griffiths Heyhoe was last seen on September 25 in the area of Greene Street in Chapel Hill.

Police said Heyhoe stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police are unsure of Heyhoe's clothing description.

Anyone with information on Heyhoe's whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Communications Center at (919) 732-5063
