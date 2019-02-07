The black, turtleneck balaclava sweater covers the nose and includes a red cut-out around the mouth.
The sweater was ridiculed on social media as being insensitive and racist and came as pressure on politicians who were seen sporting blackface years ago heats up.
The fashion mogul issued a statement Wednesday, saying it was committed to diversity.
The statement read in part: "We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."
Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.— gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019
We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs