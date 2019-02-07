STYLE & FASHION

Gucci apologizes, pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface

EMBED </>More Videos

Gucci has pulled a wool sweater from stores and issued an apology after receiving backlash from customers who said it resembled blackface. (Credit: Gucci)

Gucci has pulled a wool sweater from stores and issued an apology after receiving backlash from customers who said it resembled blackface.

The black, turtleneck balaclava sweater covers the nose and includes a red cut-out around the mouth.

The sweater was ridiculed on social media as being insensitive and racist and came as pressure on politicians who were seen sporting blackface years ago heats up.

The fashion mogul issued a statement Wednesday, saying it was committed to diversity.

The statement read in part: "We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionracismtrending
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Meghan cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Raleigh expected to set record highs Thursday; cold to push back in
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
Show More
Raleigh residents view master plan for Dorothea Dix Park one last time
Cumberland County student petitions for gender neutral graduation requirements
State AG investigates more than 50 complaints against Apex dog trainer
The country's best gin is closer than you think
Bill introduced to make ice cream NC's official frozen treat
More News