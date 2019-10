'Jesus shoes' with holy water soles sell out in minutes

NEW YORK -- A shoe company says you can literally walk on water in their sneakers - and they aren't technically wrong.They are called "Jesus shoes" and for a cool $1,400 and some change, you can get the experience of following in Christ's footsteps.The shoes have water from the Jordan River blessed by a priest injected into the soles.A Brooklyn-based design company called MSCHF bought less than 24 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97's for the "Collab Culture" venture.In addition to the holy water, the white kicks feature a miniature Crucifix, Frankincense-scented insoles and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.The shoes were released on Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.On the company's website , MSCHF says more will be available on October 22nd and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.