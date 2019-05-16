Marie Kondo's popular closet organizing method has people all over the world cleaning out their closets, and that means big opportunity for thrifty shopping.
Many of those closet cleaners are selling or donating some perfectly good clothes.
Clothing rental and resale businesses are booming in the wake of this fashion trend.
RELATED: Marie Kondo tidying up: Why now could be the time to shop at thrift stores
In the above video, ABC11's Julie Wilson explains ways shoppers can take advantage of other people cleaning out their closet.
Recycled clothing: How to get great clothes at bargain prices
