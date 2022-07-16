1 dead, 1 injured in fatal early morning crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Fayetteville.Fayetteville police responded to calls about a crash just after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hoke Loop Road and Raeford Road. One driver was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene.All lanes of Raeford Road were closed at Hoke Loop Road while officers were investigating and were reopened later in the morning.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.