COVID-19 vaccine

First Duke worker to get COVID-19 vaccine explains how she's feeling two days later

By
Nurse Faye Williams is surprised by all the fuss over her history making COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, the 67-year-old frontline worker was the first person and first Black person at Duke Health to get the shot.

Two days later, she sat down with ABC11 exclusively to tell us how she feels.

"I can share my experience. It was just an injection. My arm on the first day, on a 1-10 scale, it may have been a 3, as far as soreness. Today it is fine. I feel nothing. No pain. No sniffles. No body aches," Williams said. "So I'm just looking forward to the next three weeks when I can get my second injection."

FULL INTERVIEW
EMBED More News Videos

Retired nurse Faye Williams returned to Duke to volunteer at the beginning of the pandemic. She was the first Triangle healthcare worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine



Williams came out of retirement back in July, in the middle of the pandemic, to help prescreen Duke Health patients for symptoms of the virus.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When she signed up to be vaccinated, she was not expecting to be the first.

Williams jumped at the opportunity, understanding how powerful the image of her getting vaccinated would be, and how it could save lives, especially in the Black community, who are disproportionately impacted.

Communities of color skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine, citing complex history

"We need to be part of the plan. We need to be at the table. We need to be able to study the statistics on how we react," Williams said. "I'm just amazed at the people who have reached out. I've never had 80 text messages before. Just saying if you can do it. I can do it."

Williams will get her second COVID-19 vaccine in early January.

'Tremendous:' Leading UNC COVID-19 researcher explains why she thinks you should trust the vaccine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamnchealthvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedukecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Vaccinated health care workers invited to Super Bowl
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
COVID-19 vaccine 'will save lives,' UNC doctor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hits record high 12.5% daily test rate
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Duke student starts business during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine 'will save lives,' UNC doctor says
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
NC Senate leader's staff quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure
Help a child at UNC Children's Hospital by purchasing a pinwheel
Show More
WEATHER: Cold rain lingers Wednesday in NC
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
Airbnb suspends 21 Triangle homes in 'party house' crackdown
CA city passes resolution backing hazard pay for grocery workers
More TOP STORIES News