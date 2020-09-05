Driver killed when car crashes into utility pole, another car on Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed after colliding with a utility pole and another car Saturday afternoon.It happened just before 1 p.m on Cliffdale Road.Fayetteville police said a car left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and another car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Cliffdale Road inbound lanes are currently closed from Winward Cove to S. Reilly Road. Please use an alternate route.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.