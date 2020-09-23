Woman killed, another driver seriously injured in Fayetteville 2-car crash

|Traffic Fatality -Country Club Dr|

🚧East-bound lanes of Country Club are closed from Rosehill to Harveydale🚧 pic.twitter.com/vtZ0f4RDdv — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 22, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a Fayetteville car crash Tuesday evening.Police said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Country Club Drive.The investigation revealed two cars collided, causing one car to strike a pole.One driver was ejected and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit is on scene investigating the crash.Eastbound lanes of Country Club Drive are closed from Rosehill Road to Harveydale Drive. Please avoid the area if possible.Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).