fatal crash

Woman killed, another driver seriously injured in Fayetteville 2-car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a Fayetteville car crash Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Country Club Drive.

The investigation revealed two cars collided, causing one car to strike a pole.

One driver was ejected and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit is on scene investigating the crash.

Eastbound lanes of Country Club Drive are closed from Rosehill Road to Harveydale Drive. Please avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevillecar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
2 dead in crash on NC 87 in Harnett County
'Melrose Place' actress sentenced to 8 years for NJ fatal crash
1 dead, 2 others injured when van slams into box truck in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
LATEST: Hillside High School closes in Durham
'Promising signs' downtown Raleigh business is bouncing back
NC woman starts cleaning business, hires those jobless from COVID-19
Black community not well-represented in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Cricket farm catches fire in Dunn
UNC knows the feeling after Notre Dame-Wake Forest game is postponed
Show More
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
NC students celebrate Voter Registration Day ahead of election
Cannon Hinnant celebration of life event planned for Saturday
More TOP STORIES News