1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a head-on crash left one driver dead and one injured.

It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday night near Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road.

Police said two vehicles were involved. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed Monday night while FPD's Traffic Unit investigated.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area,

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.