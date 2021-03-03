Driver hospitalized after veering off roadway, crashing into Fayetteville apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into an apartment building in Fayetteville.It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Yadkin Road and Santa Fe Drive, Fayetteville fire officials said.The Battalion Commander told ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene that the driver was taken to the hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.All occupants of the eight apartment complex have been evacuated until an evaluation of the structural integrity of the building could take place. No one inside was injured.At least one unit will be condemned.This is a developing story. Stay with ABC11 on air and online for updates.