Identity of man shot and killed in Fayetteville released by police

Man shot and killed in Fayetteville identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The identity of a man shot and killed in Fayetteville on Saturday has been released by investigators.

Officer responded to a shooting call on Cowan Street Saturday and found 37-year-old Jonathan Eastman.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.