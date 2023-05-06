Fayetteville Homicide Unit investigates death of man found unconscious

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are conducting a death investigation after a man was found unconscious and later died.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Tryon Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and began attempting life-saving measures on the man. Emergency Medical Service responders rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.