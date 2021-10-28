Fayetteville grandmother describes moments of terror as bullets sprayed her home

FAYETTTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville grandmother and her family were forced out of their home after they became the unintended targets of neighborhood violence.Police are looking into the shooting, and Teresa Hargrove said she no longer feels safe."And all of the sudden, we are hearing like ping, ping, ping, like shots," Hargrove said.Hargrove said she will never forget the terrifying moments Sunday night."My daughter said, 'get down,'" she recalled.She, her daughter and her four grandchildren raced to hiding spots."So, that's what we did, and I ran and jumped into the closet to get shelter," she said.Bullets flew through their Cascade Street home.When it ended, windows, walls and Hargrove's car were all hit by bullets. When police arrived, officers discovered that the gas line had also been struck. At that point, they needed to evacuate from the home."We even found this one bullet this morning as I was cleaning up," Hargrove said Wednesday.The bullet was pulled from a pillow where she sleeps.Hargrove said the entire family is so shaken, they haven't slept at home. Instead, they've been staying with family and friends."We are hoping that the police will find some leads or the police will find some people to figure out what's going on, and that we will be safe, but my grandkids don't want to stay here anymore," Hargrove said.For now, home doesn't feel like the haven it once was."This is the most terrifying ordeal you could live through," she said.While police investigate, Hargrove is also taking action by buying a home security system."When you see people shooting up your house, not knowing why or who is shooting up your house..." she said.Hargrove hopes the cameras will be an extra set of eyes.In the meantime, she works to fight the feelings of angst and anger."It's not fair ... that we have to live like this," she said, becoming emotional.Other people who live on Cascade Street also reported cars and property hit by bullets during Sunday night's drive-by shooting.If you have any information, please contact Fayetteville Police.