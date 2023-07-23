Man shot, killed on Dudley Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Deputies responded to calls about a verbal disturbance just after 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of Dudley Road. When deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org