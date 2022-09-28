Fayetteville launches website to help Ian evacuees find hotel rooms

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville officials are pitching in to give people fleeing Hurricane Ian a helping hand.

The Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau has launched a new website posting info about which hotels evacuees can go to, the number of rooms available, and who to contact for emergencies.

Almost 30 hotels are joining in the effort. Officials say the site is often updated each day, and that they're trying to show their solidarity.

"This community is such a caring community, to begin with," said Randy Fiveash, the interim president and CEO of the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It goes back to our roots of taking care of the soldiers, embracing the soldiers and embracing the soldiers. So I think that this is just an offshoot really of us saying: 'we just want to be of help.'"

Evacuees said the hurricane is already causing stress in their Florida neighborhoods.

"You expect people to start hoarding," Bryan Delaney of the Lakeland, Florida, area said. "That's what we saw this weekend at the supermarket, at the gas station."

For some, they're not just trying to flee the major storm but also managing major health issues. Alex West of St. Petersburg said he needs power because he has kidney failure and recently had open heart surgery. He urged others to take the evacuation seriously.

"I understand the desire to want to protect your home," West said. "But your life is much more important. If you're in an evac zone, evacuate. It's mandatory. Don't fight the law enforcement. Don't fight the system."

Anyone looking for help can go to the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau website to learn more.