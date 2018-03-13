Fayetteville man charged after police confiscate large amount of drugs

Benard H. Ferguson III (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department has confiscated over 500 pounds of marijuana, approximately one kilogram of cocaine and several weapons after a joint operation on Monday.

Around 7:27 p.m. Fayetteville Police Department detectives and agents along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant along the 6200 block of Milford Road where they located and seized numerous stolen firearms and large amounts of marijuana and cocaine.

Marijuana and cocaine were seized after a search warrant was executed Monday evening.


Police say Benard H. Ferguson III, 32, has been charged with trafficking cocaine by possession and manufacture, trafficking marijuana by possession and manufacture, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping and selling controlled substances.

Ferguson is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
