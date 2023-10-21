Man arrested, charged in connection with sexual assault in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Michael Peter Weis was charged Friday with taking indecent liberties with a child, crimes against nature, and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. In January, police received a report about a sexual assault that happened between 1991-92. Police said during the time of the incident, Weis was a volunteer acolyte at a local church.

Anyone with information about a sexual assault case is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (910)433-1851 or Crime Stoppers at (910)483-8477. If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at (910)485-7273.

