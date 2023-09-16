Fayetteville Police searching for missing 11-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for an 11-year-old who went missing from a playground Friday.

Police said 11-year-old Stacy Mccrowie was last seen at the playground at Hyde Place at 8 p.m.

Stacy is described as 4 ft 9in tall, weighing 90lbs, with dark-colored hair, brown eyes, and a small build. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with "Bart Simpson", black jogging pants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stacy Mccrowie is asked to call Detective D. Edmonds (910) 676-1538.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

