Raeford man killed in Fayetteville motorcyclist crash

It happened around 1:20 a.m.on Rim Road at Cliffdale Road and involved a motorcycle.
Police said a 2006 Harley Davidson, operated by Nicholas Carroll, 32, of Raeford, was traveling north on Rim Road when he collided with the center median and was ejected from his motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.
