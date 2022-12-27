Fayetteville set to announce who will be the next Chief of Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville leaders have decided who will be the next top cop for the city.

City Manager Doug Hewett will announced Fayetteville's next Chief of Police during a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Chief Gina Hawkins, who has been with the department since August 2017, is set to retire from the job Jan. 17.

The city used an external search firm to identify and screen candidates. Now, after multiple rounds of interviews, the city believes it has found the person who will lead the police department starting in 2023.

The top candidates for the job, James Nolette and Kem Braden, answered questions during a public forum earlier this month.

Both Nolette and Braden are current assistant police chiefs in the Fayetteville Police Department. Nolette has been with the department for about 25 years. Originally from Rhode Island, Nolette is a third-generation police officer. Braden has been with the department for about 27 years, and is a Fayetteville native.