Fayetteville Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville police department is working to bring more men and women into the force.

The department is hosting its first-of-the-year hiring workshop on Saturday at the Homewood Suites by Hilton on Legend Avenue.

The workshop will consist of four two-hour orientation sessions at the times listed below:

Session 1: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Session 2: 10 a.m. - noon

Session 3: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Session 4: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

During the sessions, the recruiting unit will present candidates with basic information about the police department and its hiring procedures, as well as help to complete online applications.

Anyone looking for more information about recruitment opportunities is asked to contact Officer C. King at (910) 723-4138 or Sergeant K. Faire at (910) 703-2711 for more information.