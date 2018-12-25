Fayetteville Police investigate shooting that leaves one hospitalized

Christmas morning shooting in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

A person suffering from gunshot wounds showed up Christmas morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at Tareyton Road and Venture Street, off Bunce Road. When officers arrived, they found two dozen shell casings on the ground beside a home.

The shooting remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
