Fayetteville Police investigate shooting that leaves one hospitalized

Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.A person suffering from gunshot wounds showed up Christmas morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Their condition is not known.Police said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at Tareyton Road and Venture Street, off Bunce Road. When officers arrived, they found two dozen shell casings on the ground beside a home.The shooting remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.