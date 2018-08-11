Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Speedway gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Speedway gas station in Fayetteville.
It happened around 4:48 a.m. at the gas station along the 2800 of Owen Drive near Southern Avenue.
One man was found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
The victim was transported to Cape Fear Medical Valley Medical Center where he is in serious condition.
The victim's name is currently being withheld.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2396 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting Crimestoppers and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.