SHOOTING

Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Speedway gas station

(Photo/Shutterstock)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Speedway gas station in Fayetteville.

It happened around 4:48 a.m. at the gas station along the 2800 of Owen Drive near Southern Avenue.

One man was found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to Cape Fear Medical Valley Medical Center where he is in serious condition.

The victim's name is currently being withheld.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2396 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting Crimestoppers and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggas stationfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting
Durham police ID armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
More shooting
Top Stories
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Investigation underway after body found in Rocky Mount
Raleigh police seek vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Frustration, hope for parents after contentious WCPSS nursing change
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
Durham wants your vote for new 'I Voted' sticker
Show More
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
Tuscan Blu: Get a taste of Tuscany in downtown Raleigh
Tonbo Ramen: Get the unique flavors of Japan in downtown Raleigh
911 call released in armed theft of LabCorp truck in Durham
14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting
More News