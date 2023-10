Voting will be available until Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Fayetteville wants residents to vote in pumpkin carving contest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The finalists have been chosen.

The City of Fayetteville is hosting a pumpkin carving contest for residents and the top three entries have been selected.

The city posted photos of the final three pumpkins to social media with a link to vote.

Voting will be available until Friday at 2:30 p.m.